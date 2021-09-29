Talk about a snap back! Cardi B just gave birth to a son on September 4, and already, she’s looking snatched three weeks later! The rapper showed off her amazing post-baby body at a party during Paris Fashion Week, and she was absolutely stunning in two separate outfits.

Cardi, 28, attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” event at the Paris Museum of Decorative Arts on September 28, looking as if she’d never even been pregnant. The rapper took everyone’s breath away in a plunging, strapless curve-hugging red sequin gown with a dramatic feathered vertical cape. The one-of-a-kind design came from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection.

The dress looked like it had been painted onto Cardi’s body, as it clung to her figure. It was so form-fitting that by the time it reached her lower legs, the dress was so narrow, it gave her little room to walk. Although, it was perfect for standing still and posing on the red carpet!

MEGA

Cardi made the most of showing off her stunning look, as she was bathed in feathers thanks to the cape’s vertical style that rose high behind her back. The look also featured a dramatic red train that trailed behind the “Up” rapper. She added a necklace dripping in ruby pendants and even had her eyebrows done up in red glitter. Cardi committed 100 percent to this priceless piece of vintage couture, and it showed.

The Grammy winner’s red carpet look was so over-the-top memorable, especially for someone debuting their post-baby body! She’s welcomed a son with husband Offset only 24 days ago. The couple still haven’t revealed his name yet.

Zed Jameson/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cardi looked just as breathtaking leaving the event as she did arriving. She donned another archival Mugler creation featuring a black leather lace-up corset top with feathers along the top of the bodice.

The look was paired with short shorts, which featured a sheer black form fitting skirt to show off her incredible legs. Cardi topped off her look with a short blonde wig with old-school Hollywood waves, which she also wore on the red carpet, although it was harder to see among the sea of red feathers.

Proud Cardi showed off both of her looks via Instagram. “Thank you @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!” she gushed in the caption.