Cardi B is a soon-to-be mom of three! The rapper confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child amid her divorce from husband Offset after weeks of speculation.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi, 31, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, August 1, along with photos showing off her baby bump. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Just hours before Cardi made her exciting announcement, her rep confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31.

Rumors that Cardi had a bun in the oven began to swirl on June 28 when the “Bodak Yellow” artist wore a loose-fitting black jersey over tiny shorts for her performance at the BET Experience in Los Angeles. Many fans believed that the outfit choice was meant to cover a growing baby bump, which was seemingly noticeable at some points during Cardi’s time on stage.

Days later, over the 4th of July weekend, the Grammy winner fueled the speculation by wearing a tight-fitting white tank top that appeared to showcase a bump while she was celebrating the holiday in New York, as seen in videos and photos circulating on social media.

Cardi and Offset, 32, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, are already parents to daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2. The “I Like It” hitmaker debuted her pregnancy with Kulture in April 2018 during a performance on Saturday Night Live. She was about six months pregnant at the time, and the couple’s daughter arrived in July that same year.

“Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18,” Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside a nude maternity photo where she was surrounded by flowers.

Cardi announced at the BET Awards in June 2021 that she was pregnant with her second child, showing off her baby bump as she performed with Migos. Three months later, she and Offset welcomed their son.

“9/4/21,” Cardi captioned a photo of their family in the hospital.

The couple told E! News in a statement, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is a father to kids Jordan, 14, Kody, 9, and Kalea, 9, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset’s third child comes amid uncertainty among fans regarding the status of the pair’s relationship. She initially filed for divorce from the “Open It Up” rapper in September 2020 after three years of marriage, but it was revealed that they were back together the following month.

Cardi later confirmed via Instagram in December 2023 that she had been “single for a minute,” hinting at her separation from Offset.

“But I have been afraid…. Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign,” she said at the time.

A source told Life & Style at the time that Offset “continually disrespected” Cardi, which led to the split. “She couldn’t take that anymore. There’s absolutely no going back,” the insider said.

However, Offset directed his estranged wife’s “Like What” music video in March, leading fans to wonder if they had gotten back together after all. The two were later spotted at a New York Knicks game in May, and they attended a Met Gala afterparty together.