Cardi B has filed for divorce from estranged husband Offset for the second time amid rumors that he cheated.

The ‘I Like It” rapper, 31, filed the divorce paperwork on Wednesday, July 31, her rep confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, August 1. While the rep didn’t share any additional details about the split, a source told the outlet that Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children. They share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

The source also doubled down on the speculation that they split due to rumors that Offset, 32, wasn’t faithful in their marriage. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider alleged. “This is something she wants to do.”

It appears that Offset wasn’t surprised by Cardi’s filing, as the source said that “they both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable,” the insider continued.

Offset – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – has been facing cheating rumors ever since the couple tied the knot in 2017. The most recent set of rumors began to spread when a blurry video circulated on social media that seemingly showed him sitting at a table with alleged ex-girlfriend Big PrettyRedz.

After the video went viral, Offset denied rumors that he cheated on Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – by telling his fans, “Shawty ain’t my shawty,” in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, July 30.

Cardi and Offset split several times throughout their marriage, and she even filed for divorce in 2020. However, the couple seemed to work through their issues and reconciled soon after.

Despite giving their marriage another try, the mother of two has always been open about the struggles in their relationship. The pair previously sparked split rumors in December 2023 when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and she shared a cryptic post with her followers.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi said at the time, adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Cardi’s cryptic post came amid rumors that Offset had cheated on her with Chrisean Rock. The speculation began when Chrisean’s ex Blueface publicly made the claims, alleging that Offset and Chrisean’s infidelity took place on November 10, 2023, after they attended the same party.

However, Offset quickly denied the rumors in a social media post. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!” the “Blame It on Set” rapper wrote on X at the time.

Cardi also addressed the cheating rumors at the time, though did not confirm or deny if Offset had hooked up with Chrisean, 24. Instead, she told fans that she didn’t “care to find out because” she had “been single for a minute now.”