Offset fired back at the lawsuit accusing him of leaving a Beverly Hills rental home trashed — but he defended himself on his own, despite being sued alongside estranged wife Cardi B, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Offset, 32, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit brought by his former landlord.

Offset argued that the landlord was not entitled to damages. He argued that provisions added to the lease were procured under duress or fraud and unconscionable.

He also said provisions of the lease were illegal. Offset denied he breached the contract.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Further, his lawyer said, “[The landlord’s] claims are barred in whole or in part because it failed to first attempt to resolve the matter through mediation before filing the instant action, as required under the Lease Agreement.”

Offset demanded the suit be dismissed. Back in December, Cardi, 31, and her estranged husband, along with the company Sallie Smith LLC, were sued by their former landlord, a company named SD Squared Re Ventures LLC. The suit accused the duo of breach of contract and negligence.

In the complaint, the landlord said Cardi and Offset lived in a property it owned for 20 months, and vacated the home without notice in October 2023. The suit accused Cardi and Offset of failing to pay rent and utilities for a period of time.

On top of that, the company said that after the defendants vacated the home, it discovered “significant property damage, including permanent stains and scratches to the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains; colored paint on the white leather couches and dining room leather brown chairs; burn marks on tables, counters, couches, chairs and cabinets; broken furniture; broken speakers; and excessive holes and marks on the walls.”

The landlord said the cost to repair the damage is “at least $85,000.”

The company said Cardi and Offset have ignored multiple attempts to resolve this matter.

On top of Offset’s answer, Sallie Smith LLC, who signed the lease with the landlord on behalf of Offset and Cardi, filed a cross-complaint.

The suit said Sallie Smith agreed to pay $35,000 for Offset and Cardi to live in the Beverly Hills mansion.

Amy Sussman / Getty

After the initial lease ended, Sallie Smith said it asked that the landlord repair hazardous steps at the property that caused injury to one of Offset’s family members. The suit said the landlord refused to repair the hazard or extend the lease unless Sallie Smith agreed to release and waive claims relating to damages caused by the steps. Sallie Smith said it was told to vacate the home if they would not sign the release.

The countersuit said, “Faced with no alternative but to agree to SD Squared’s demands or be forced to vacate the Property (which would have been extremely difficult for [Offset] and his immediate family members given [Offset] and his then-spouse’s demanding work schedule and the fact they lived at the Property with young children).” The parties signed the release and an extension to the lease.

The suit demanded unspecified damages against the landlord.

As In Touch previously reported, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August after six years of marriage.