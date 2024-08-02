Mystery solved! Cardi B confirmed in her divorce paperwork that estranged husband Offset is the father of her unborn child.

Cardi, 31, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split and is seeking child support for their children – daughter Kulture, 5, son Wave, 2, and baby No. 3. The “I Like It” rapper is also asking for primary custody of the children, according to documents obtained by TMZ. It’s unclear if the former couple signed a prenup before their 2017 nuptials.

The news comes just one day after the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce from her husband and announced her pregnancy news hours later.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” she captioned her exciting baby announcement. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi filed divorce paperwork on Wednesday, July 31, amid ongoing rumors that the Migos rapper, 32, cheated on her.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” a rep for the New York native told Page Six. “This is something she wants to do.”

“They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now,” the insider added. “It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback].”

While it seems their marriage is over for good, this is not the first time divorce documents have been filed for the couple. Cardi first filed for divorce in 2020, but they were able to reconcile their relationship shortly after.

They reignited split rumors in December 2023 after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on social media.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi said at the time, adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.

Offset – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – has been at the center of cheating rumors throughout their marriage. After a video seemingly showing him sitting at a table with reported ex-girlfriend Big PrettyRedz went viral, the accusations of infidelity were brought to the forefront.

The Georgia native – who is also father to sons Jordan, 14, Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea, 9, from previous relationships – denied the allegations in a July 30 Instagram Live video, saying, “Shawty ain’t my shawty.”

According to Cardi’s rep, infidelity did not play a role in the end of their marriage. “They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable,” they told Page Six.