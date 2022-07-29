Explaining *those* photos! Cara Delevingne addressed her “odd” behavior toward Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat during the Billboard Music Awards.

“That’s what I do,” the Suicide Squad actress, 29, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 28. “I was just really excited … I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

The model noted that the “WAP” artist, 27, “asked me to come along with her” while she was in Las Vegas with some friends.

“I really wanted to see [Megan] play,” the U.K. native continued. “I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play.”

Cara admitted that she was a little surprised when she arrived to the BBMAs and found out that she was seated in a prime location. “I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here,’” she quipped.

Photos from the event’s red carpet, which took place on May 15, showed Cara tossing the train of Megan’s two-piece dress into the air.

“I was helping her and I was doing it,” the Paper Towns actress said about the viral moment. “I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman.”

MEGA

Once inside, there were pictures of the Pan actress seemingly butting into conversations with the “Cognac Queen” artist. Cara said she was “helping her run lines” before her speech on stage, which is why she stuck so close by.

At the time, fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Cara’s actions at the awards show. Many tweets joked that the model’s behavior made the “internet uncomfortable.” While some people thought she was being a “pest” to the “Hot Girl Summer” artist, others thought she was simply helping her friend out.

Megan seemed relatively unbothered by Cara and went on to perform “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” on stage. She even won the award for Top Female Rap Artist.

“Everybody in this category is a winner, and I feel like we all been workin’ so hard all year, we been workin’ hard for a long time,” the Texas native said during her speech. “And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!”