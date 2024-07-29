Candace Cameron Bure slammed the Olympics after she claimed a drag performance during the opening ceremony mocked her Christian faith by recreating the Last Supper.

“It felt too important not to [speak up] and I love the Olympic Games, I love them. My husband [Val Bure] is a two-time Olympic medalist, so is my brother-in-law, and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist,” Candace, 48, said in an Instagram video on Sunday, July 28. “I have many friends that have competed in Games over the years and it’s something as a kid I have always loved … the Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy.”

After noting that the Olympics bring together the “best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title,” she acknowledged that she had an issue with the opening ceremony.

“To watch such an incredible event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” the Full House alum said.

Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting depicts Jesus Christ sitting at a long table with his disciples as they enjoyed a final meal before his death. During the opening ceremony in Paris on July 26, a group of drag performers appeared to take on the roles of the apostles in the painting.

Candace then said she believed the performers were mocking her religion. “It made me so sad and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it,’” she told her fans. “I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.’ I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart and I just think about all the people that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“In the Bible, in Galatians, it says, ‘God is not mocked for whatever a person sows he will also reap because the one who sows … will reap destruction from the flesh,’” Candace continued.

While some Olympic fans argued the scene was a representation of the Greek festival of Dionysus, Candace explained that she didn’t interpret the performance that way. “[Dionysus] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madness [and] I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch,” Candace wrote in the caption of the post. “In any case, I’m not buying it.”

Candace has never been afraid to speak out when it comes to her faith. She previously faced backlash in November 2022 when she stated that she moved from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family because her new network didn’t feature same-sex couples at the center of their movies.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After her comments received backlash, Candace addressed the controversy in an Instagram post.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” the California native at the time. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”