She’s not proud of the “horrible and hurtful” words she’s used in the past. Now, Camila Cabello is taking responsibility for them. On Wednesday, December 18, the singer took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology. Acknowledging that she’s used offensive words in the past, she did her best to reassure her fans and followers that she understood her mistakes — and she’s not about to make them again.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Camila, 22, wrote. “I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then, and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone, and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.”

Lamenting that she “can’t go back in time and change things [she] said in the past,” she assured fans that she’ll be more careful in the future. “Once you know better, you do better, and that’s all I can do,” she continued. “I’m 22 now. I’m an adult, and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Revealing that “the truth” is that she was simply “ignorant and unaware” in the past, she told fans that is not the person she strives to be today. “I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality, and I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

The apology comes after a now-deleted Tumblr account that allegedly belonged to the singer was resurfaced. One Twitter account shared a thread of screenshots of the controversial posts. Included among them were racist memes, the use of the N-word and jokes about Chris Brown‘s record of domestic abuse again Rihanna.