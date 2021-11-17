Still together? Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes sparked split rumors on November 16. See inside breakup rumors below.

Celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi shared a message it received “a week ago” from someone claiming the “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 24, was overheard talking to a friend about going “through a breakup” on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“[Camila] is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and she asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went thought a breakup? Happy things or sad things?’” the anonymous message alleged, adding that the “Worth It” artist could have been “talking figuratively.”

The message continued, “The friend says, ‘Happy first and then you can do sad.’ Camilla responds, ‘Yes, I do not want to start sobbing on this plane.’”

DeuxMoi also posted an additional message from a separate user about a celebrity who is “working on new music that sounds an awful lot like a breakup song,” seemingly in reference to Camila.

MEGA

The former Fifth Harmony singer and “Treat You Better” artist, 23, have not publicly spoken about the speculation, but their split would come as a bit of a surprise. On November 3, Shawn and Camila were photographed kissing on the beach in Miami on the heels of the Cinderella actress returning from a vacation to Oaxaca, Mexico.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Shawn and Camila publicly confirmed their romance in September 2019, but they had met years prior while touring together with Austin Mahone.

“I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” the “My Oh My” singer recalled during a joint June 2019 interview with V Magazine.

“Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody,” the “Stitches” singer agreed. “You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think.”

He admitted, “I thought you were out of your mind. I’d be in my bus where no one could see me. I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you, like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels. I’d be like, ‘She’s insane.’ Close the window and go to sleep.”

Camila later revealed that it was “scary” getting romantically involved with Shawn because of their preexisting friendship, feeling like they had “more to lose.”

“When you first start dating a person and you know nothing about them, there’s less at risk there. I think when you fall in love with somebody you’ve known for a long time, there’s more at stake,” she told The Sun in October 2019. “But it also feels more special because it feels like the love story you see in the movies of people who have known each other for a long time but been too stupid to realize it or say it and then it happens — and that’s beautiful too.”