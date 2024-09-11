She looked like any regular mom out for a Saturday morning stroll with her husband and kids. Dressed in a baggy black T-shirt and pants, Birkenstock sandals and a pair of oversize eyeglasses, Cameron Diaz was beaming as she pushed a stroller with infant son Cardinal nestled inside.

Daughter Raddix, 4 — clad in Mickey Mouse pajamas and pink cowboy boots — was by her side, clutching dad Benji Madden‘s hand as they walked past the shops in Montecito, California, the celeb-packed seaside enclave two hours north of L.A. where they bought a $12.67 million mansion two years ago.

Cameron married Good Charlotte rocker Benji, 45, in 2015 after less than a year of dating. Nearly five years later, they welcomed their little girl, reportedly via surrogate, when Cameron was 47.

This March, they announced the birth of their baby boy, also reportedly via surrogate.

“Cameron’s journey to motherhood was a long one. But she never gave up hope it would happen for her someday,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Now that she’s a mom of two, she feels incredibly blessed — there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t consider herself the luckiest woman on the planet. Being a mom comes so naturally to Cameron. She enjoys everything about it, even the messes!”

The Charlie’s Angels actress has no regrets about taking a long hiatus from the big screen (her first movie since 2014, Back in Action, with Jamie Foxx, hits theaters in January) to focus on her family.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

“She’s in awe of these kids. She’s up early and late to bed. She’s making baby food from scratch, playing with Cardinal and singing him lullabies, reading storybooks and playing games with Raddix,” says the source.

Getting out of L.A. has been a boon for the couple. “They’ve had a wonderful summer. Having a new baby around has brought them so much joy,” says an insider.

“They’ve realized they don’t need all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Walks on the beach or a quiet dinner at home — that’s what satisfies them these days, though once in a while they’ll enjoy a dinner out somewhere nice,” like they did on August 30, when famous friends Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger joined them to celebrate Cameron’s 52nd birthday at Tre Lune.

Cameron and Benji’s bond has never been stronger.

“Their marriage is in a great place, to the point that a lot of their celeb friends come to them for relationship advice,” says the insider. “They both value family above all else.”