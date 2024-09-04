Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are more in love than ever.

The couple, who announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, earlier this year on March 22, were spotted out and about in Montecito, California, on August 26, sharing a sweet kiss after they grabbed a casual dinner.

“It’s been a wonderful summer,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding that the birth of their son, Cardinal, has brought the Charlie’s Angels actress, 52, and the Good Charlotte musician, 45, “so much joy.”

Adds the insider, “They’re such a happy family.” Cameron and Benji also share daughter Raddix, 4.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Cameron and Benji are selling their 1.6-acre property in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

According to In Touch‘s source, “They don’t need all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood anymore. The wholesome things in life, like a walk on the beach in Montecito or a trip to the farmers’ market and a big dinner at home, are what satisfy them these days.”

The insider adds, “Once in a while they’ll have a dinner out somewhere nice like Lucky’s steakhouse or Tre Lune [both in Montecito], but most of the time they’d rather just stay home.”

Their life was quite the opposite when they primarily stayed in their Beverly Hills home in California’s Los Angeles County. “When they lived in Hollywood, they felt so much pressure and scrutiny,” the source reveals. “Benji was known to be quite restless, so the move to Montecito was the breath of fresh air that they needed.”

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Escaping the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and focusing on their two children has been good for the couple, who met at an event in May 2014 and got engaged months later. Cameron and Benji officially tied the knot at her home in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2015.

“The marriage is in a really great place to the point where a lot of their celebrity friends go to them for relationship advice,” the source shares. “What’s really impressive is how strong their spark is after all these years.”

Adds the insider, “They’re still very touchy-feely and romantic after being together 10 years. They went through a slump a couple of years ago, which is why they decided to move out of the city, and it was the best decision ever.”

After the birth of their son, Cardinal, a separate source told In Touch in April that Cameron and Benji “are overwhelmed with gratitude.”

The first few weeks at home with their baby boy were blissful. Raddix is enjoying being a big sister, and Benji is in constant awe of his wife. “He raves all the time about what a good mom she is. She’s funny and she loves to laugh and play,” the insider said.

Looking at her full, happy life, Cameron certainly has no regrets after retiring from acting in 2018. “Cameron and Benji have always wanted to have more kids. It took a while but they never lost hope,” the insider added. “She feels so blessed.”