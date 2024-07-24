Ex-NFL star Cam Newton and his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor settled their nasty court battle over a Bentley he accused her of refusing to return — and he revealed his monthly support payments to her in the process, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Cam and Kia informed the court they were dismissing all claims against the other with prejudice, meaning they cannot refile them in the future.

In 2023, Cam sued Kia over a 2017 Bentley Bentayga he said he allowed her to use temporarily but she refused to hand over the keys.

In his lawsuit, the ex-NFL star said he allowed Kia to use the car while they were in a relationship. Cam and Kia dated from 2013 to 2019.

The duo share five children: Camidas Swain, Chosen Sebastian, Cashmere Saint and Sovereign-Dior Cambella. “Although the relationship has ended, [Kia] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car,” Cam’s lawyer wrote in the lawsuit.

Cam said he purchased the car in 2018 under his name, He said he expected Kia to return the car after the breakup, but she failed to do so despite his demands.

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Kia] moved out of [Cam’s] residence,” the lawsuit stated. “As part of the moveout process, [Cam] allowed [Kia] to use the car to move her things out of [Cam’s] residence with the understanding that the car would be promptly returned,” the suit read.

“[Kia] never returned the vehicle to [Cam] after she moved out of [Cam’s] residence.” Cam’s lawyer added, “[Kia] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Cam’s] ownership of, and right to possess the car.”

Kia denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

She argued that Cam had gifted her the car. She asked him to admit he traded in her 2012 car to buy the 2017 Bentley.

The exes finally reached a settlement bringing an end to the case.

In court documents filed before the case was dismissed, Cam revealed details of the settlement they reached in their separate custody case.

He said he was ordered to pay Kia $7,500 per month for childcare and living expenses, provided her with a house, rent-free, and take care of all insurance, taxes, and major repairs, and pay for a full-time nanny of her choosing. His lawyer added, “The Bentley was a vehicle that [Cam] purchased in his own name and presented to [Kia] to use, but not keep, during her birthday in 2018. The Bentley is still titled in [Cam’s] name and was treated like one of [Cam’s] cars during the pendency of the parties’ relationship.”

Cam said the Bentley was initially apart of the custody case settlement, but the court removed it.

The order read, “The court expressly removed this from consideration as it is not used for the benefit of the children and the issues in this case are limited to what is in the best interests of the children. Further, the attorney’s fees exhibit on page one notes that the mother said the Bentley was a gas guzzler and she needed a more practical car.”

Both cases are officially closed.