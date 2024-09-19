Bruno Mars has some serious “24K Magic” when it comes to making money. His net worth his staggering after years of success in the music industry and fans are wondering how he’s amassed his fortune.

What Is Bruno Mars’ Net Worth?

As of 2024, Bruno — born Peter Gene Hernandez — has a net worth of $175 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bruno Mars Make Money Through Music?

Bruno began performing as a child by doing Elvis Presley impersonations. He signed a deal with Motown records in 2004 and teamed up with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine as the trio The Smeezingtons five years later. The three focused on songwriting and production, with Bruno cutting some of their work as singles, in addition to working with other artists.

Bruno released his first EP, It’s Better If You Don’t Understand, in May 2010, following it up with his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in October of that year. It featured the singer’s breakthrough singles “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade.”

The Honolulu, Hawaii, native took home his first Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Just The Way You Are” in 2011. As of 2024, Bruno has won 15 Grammys, including three for the prestigious Record of the Year.

Bruno’s prolific music career has resulted in eight No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he’s estimated to have sold 130 million records worldwide.

The 2014 Super Bowl Halftime Show entertainer made history in 2021, becoming the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles, selling and streaming over 10 million copies of “That’s What I Like,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade” and “Uptown Funk!” with Mark Ronson.

Bruno Mars Has a Hugely Successful Las Vegas Residency

Bruno settled into a two-year residency deal at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, he signed a deal with MGM Grand Resorts. Bruno has alternated playing at the Park MGM in Las Vegas and The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

As of 2024, Bruno is still playing shows at Vegas’ Dolby Live, previously the Park Theater, with tickets starting at upwards of $350 each. It’s been estimated he’s earned approximately $114.3 million from his residency shows.

Bruno Mars Sold His Music Catalog

According to a May 2021 report in Billboard, the “That’s What I Like” crooner sold a portion of his 232-song catalog to publishing company Warner Chappell “more than six months ago,” while retaining a minority stake in the songs.

After the sale was reported, Bruno confirmed it in a statement to the publication. “I began my career at Atlantic and it made sense to keep my business in the family, with the team who have supported me and grown with me,” he said. “This is me doubling down with people I trust. We’re just at the beginning of the journey and there’s so much more to come.”

It’s unclear how much money Bruno made from the sale.

Bruno Mars Was Rumored to Have Gambling Debt

A March 2024 report by NewsNation claimed Bruno had more than $50 million in gambling debt at MGM, where he has his residency.

A source claimed to the outlet that Bruno made $90 million a year from his performances before taxes – dropping the sum to around $60 million – but that most of his profits went towards paying off his gambling debt.

MGM Resorts International told Variety at the time that the allegations were “completely false” and Bruno had “no debt with MGM.”