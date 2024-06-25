Brooke Mueller's Journey From Drug Addiction to Sobriety

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller has had a complex history with drug addiction. Her journey to sobriety has been filled with drug-related arrests, multiple visits to rehab centers and complications with the care of her and Charlie’s twin sons, Bob and Max.

Brooke Mueller Had Multiple Drug-Related Legal Troubles

Brooke was arrested in March 2001 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for cocaine possession. She was released on a $5,000 bond, and the case was dropped, as tests found that she had no drugs in her system, per E! News.

Another arrest on charges of assault and cocaine possession came in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2011. Local authorities found Brooke at Escobar night club shortly after she allegedly assaulted a woman at a nearby bar called Belly Up, according to a police report obtained by Reuters. Brooke agreed to plead guilty to felony drug possession in exchange for having her two other charges dropped. She was given a 12-month probation, and the remaining charges were dismissed.

Finally, Brooke was arrested on drug charges after a party in Texas in March 2021. She was indicted on two counts of possession of “one gram or more but less than four grams” of meth and a small amount of amphetamine, RadarOnline reported. Brooke was released from jail two days after the incident on a $1,000 bail, and she pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of amphetamine in December 2021. She was sentenced to complete 160 hours of community service, submit to random drug screenings and avoid people who may be bad influences on her.

How Many Times Has Brooke Mueller Been to Rehab?

Brooke has reportedly been to rehab more than 20 times through the years, according to Page Six. She did a 90-day stint in rehab beginning in February 2010, and the actress checked into a sober living facility later that year in December. However, the housing was temporary, and she moved back in with Charlie in February 2011 amid their divorce.

Brooke completed an outpatient rehab program in July 2011. She then entered treatment for the 19th time in December 2012 for an Adderall addiction. “Brooke was uncomfortable with the way Adderall was making her behave,” her attorney, Yale Galanter, told TMZ at the time. “Brooke continues her lifelong battle with drug addiction by taking these steps herself to prevent a further drug relapse.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services removed Bob and Max, then 4 years old, from her care in May 2013, as her suspected ongoing drug use made the home unsafe for them. The Witchouse star entered another rehab program soon after, while her sons went into the care of Charlie’s ex-wife Denise Richards, and later Brooke’s brother, Scott.

Brooke had more stints in rehab in 2016 and 2017. In August 2019, the Strictly Sexual star voluntarily entered an inpatient trauma rehabilitation center while Bob and Max went into her parents’ care.

“Brooke is currently tucked away (yet again!) for the umpteen billionth time, seeking the help she needs,” Charlie said in a statement at the time.

Where Is Brooke Mueller Now?

It seems Brooke has turned her life around. In December 2023, sources told Page Six that the actress had been relying on a 12-step program to battle her addiction issues, and it had been “working for her.” The insiders said her focus was on sobriety and being there for her sons.

Brooke’s current home is a sober living residence in California, In Touch confirmed.

Brooke Mueller Questioned ‘Multiple’ Times by Cops in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

Brooke’s legal troubles may not be over. In May 2024, she was questioned “multiple” times by police in an investigation related to Matthew Perry’s death, In Touch exclusively reported on June 25, 2024. Cops arrived at her sober living residence with a search warrant, and though she wasn’t home at the time, she was “completely cooperative” when she returned, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Though ​Brooke was not handcuffed or arrested, authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

Brooke met Matthew in rehab and they “formed an unexpected friendship,” the insider said.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death on October 28, 2023. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source exclusively told In Touch on June 19.