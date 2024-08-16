Although Brooke Mueller was not included in the recent arrests made in Matthew Perry’s death investigation, she does have a deep connection to the case. Brooke is believed to have known the dealer who sold the actor the lethal dose of ketamine and was “super close” to the suspect who delivered it, according to TMZ.

Brooke, 46, allegedly spent time in the same Los Angeles-based rehab facility, where Perry and Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” were said to be staying at the same time. Sangha was one of the multiple people arrested in connection with the Friends alum’s death, according to an 18-count superseding indictment obtained by In Touch.

Brooke is also “best friends” with Erik Fleming, who admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, according to the prosecutors. Perry’s live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez were also charged in connection to Perry’s death.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ earlier that day that multiple arrests had been made in connection to Perry’s death, which occurred 10 months ago on October 28, 2023, due to the acute effects of the drug ketamine.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants and seized “computers, phones and other electronic equipment” to pinpoint who supplied Perry with the unprescribed substance. The outlet reported that police obtained text messages that revealed suspects discussing the ketamine that Matthew wanted, how they would deliver it and how much the Massachusetts native was willing to pay for it.

Getty

Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction and it was known that he had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression. His last therapy session happened a week and a half before his death and it was later confirmed that a doctor did not prescribe the lethal dose as it would have been out of his system by the time of his death.

Police later confirmed that the 17 Again actor was addicted to ketamine administered by IV before he passed.

“Mr. Perry sought treatment for depression and anxiety and went to a local clinic where he became addicted to intravenous ketamine,” DEA administrator Anne Milgram said during a press conference later that day. “When clinic doctors refused to increase his dosage, he turned to unscrupulous doctors who saw Perry as a way to make quick money.”

Milgram continued, “Dr. [Mark] Chavez and Dr. [Salvador] Placensia violated the oath they took to care for their patients. Instead of ‘do no harm,’ they did harm so that they could make more money. Without performing any medical evaluation or monitoring, they supplied Perry with large amounts of ketamine in exchange for large sums of money.”

Perry’s addiction to the substance led him to want more of the drug “faster and cheaper,” leading him to buy “from street dealers who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death.”

“Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday. And it ended with street dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials,” Milgram said.

After the arrests were made, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison — who has been a “driving force” in getting justice for his stepson — issued a statement about the major development in the case.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death,” the family said in a joint statement. “But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course.”