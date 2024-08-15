Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller was spotted out looking happy and healthy days before multiple people were arrested as part of the probe into Matthew Perry’s death, which she got tangled up in.

Brooke, 46, was seen frolicking on the beach with her dog on Tuesday, August 13.

The mother of two looked fit in a white one-piece bathing suit. Brooke looked to be in a carefree mood as she kissed her dog and enjoyed the California sun. Brooke has had a rocky couple of months.

As In Touch first reported, she was questioned by cops in connection to the Friends star’s death.

MEGA

Sources told In Touch that cops executed a search warrant in May at a sober living facility where Brooke was living. An insider said Brooke was “completely cooperative” with law enforcement, who seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” a source told us at the time.

The insider told us Matthew and Brooke had met in rehab and formed an unexpected friendship.

The source said, “They formed an unexpected friendship.”

MEGA

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into Matthew’s death in October 2023.

The actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub in the backyard of his L.A. mansion on October 28, 2023.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled that Matthew died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

Matthew had received a dose from a doctor over a week before his death, but officials did not believe that was what was in his system at the time of his death.

Celebrity Crossword 14 Crosswords Play now

The ketamine caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, according to the report. Matthew did not have any trace of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in his system.

The report listed the contributing factors as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects. In addition, the examiner said Matthew smoked 2 packs of cigarettes a day. The actor had been sober for 19 months before his death, according to interviews conducted by the medical examiner.

However, this week, TMZ broke the story that multiple arrests were made as part of the investigation. At least one doctor and several alleged dealers were arrested. Law enforcement was able to obtain text messages that showed conversations about Matthew and the ketamine he wanted to obtain from the alleged dealers.

The messages also revealed the amount of money that Matthew was willing to pay for the ketamine.

TMZ reported that Brooke was not connected to the arrests.

As In Touch first reported, Charlie’s lawyer defended Brooke after LAPD executed the search warrants.

Attorney Gregory J. Pedrick, who has represented the actor for years, told In Touch, “This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children.”

He added, “I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”