Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife and actress Brooke Mueller has been questioned “multiple” times by cops related to the criminal investigation into Matthew Perry‘s death, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The Witchouse star, 46, wasn’t present at the sober living residence she was staying at when cops arrived with a search warrant in May. A source said she was out exercising at the time but was “completely cooperative” when she returned.

Though ​Brooke was not handcuffed or arrested, authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

As for how Matthew and Brooke knew each other, the insider said, “They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death on October 28, 2023. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, June 19.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In Touch is naming Brooke after multiple sources confirmed she had told friends of her connection to the ongoing investigation.

The Friends alum was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in L.A. after an apparent drowning. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

The official cause of the actor’s death was ruled as the acute effects of ketamine by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner in December 2023, and authorities are searching for how he received the supply of ketamine.

The source exclusively told In Touch how Brooke “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other.”

Matthew went to rehab 15 times. “I lived half my life in one form or another of treatment center or sober living house,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “To simply stay alive, I had to turn myself into a professional patient.”

Brooke has made headlines throughout the years for her marriage to Charlie, 58, which lasted from 2008 to 2011. The former couple share twins Bob and Max, whom they welcomed in March 2009.

The actress was also in and out of rehab amid her battle with substance abuse and mental health issues, which led their kids to be placed under the temporary care of others on more than one occasion. In August 2019, for example, she entered an inpatient trauma rehabilitation center while Bob and Max, then 10 years old, went into her parents’ care.

“Brooke is currently tucked away (yet again!) for the umpteen billionth time, seeking the help she needs,” Charlie said in a statement at the time.

Read the full world exclusive report on The Hunt For Matthew Perry’s Killer in this week’s issue of In Touch available at newsstands or magazineshop.us.