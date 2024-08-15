Although there have been multiple arrests made in Matthew Perry’s death investigation, Brooke Mueller has not been taken into custody, despite being previously questioned by authorities, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday, August 15, that multiple arrests — including one doctor and several dealers — have been made in connection to Perry’s death, which occurred 10 months ago due to the acute effects of the drug ketamine.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants and seized “computers, phones and other electronic equipment” to determine who supplied the Friends actor with the ketamine before he died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023.

As In Touch exclusively reported in June, Brooke, 46 — known for her high-profile relationship with Charlie Sheen — was questioned by police in connection to Perry’s death.

Brooke, who met the 17 Again actor “in rehab,” was not home when police arrived with a search warrant at the sober living facility she had been living in. However, sources exclusively told In Touch that she was “completely cooperative” once she returned. Her iPhone and a laptop were seized by authorities after their search.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared at the time. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

Before his death, the Fools Run In actor, who spoke openly about his struggles with addiction, had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression. His last therapy session happened a week and a half before his death, confirming that the ketamine he overdosed on wasn’t prescribed by a doctor because it would have been out of his system by the time he died.

This ignited a criminal investigation by authorities to identify who supplied the actor with the drugs that were not legally prescribed. According to TMZ, police obtained text messages that revealed suspects discussing the ketamine that Matthew wanted, how they would deliver it and how much the Massachusetts native was willing to pay for it.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been disclosed.

Matthew’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, was a driving force in getting justice and finding out who supplied the Whole Nine Yards actor with the ketamine that led to his death, another source told In Touch.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” the insider shared in late June. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”

Keith — who married Matthew’s mother, Suzanne Perry, in 1981 when Matthew was just 12 years old — “isn’t doing it for the glory,” but because the stepfather-stepson duo became close over the years.

“He loved Matthew like a son and doesn’t want his death to have been in vain,” the insider concluded.