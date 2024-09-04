Brooke Mueller revealed that she’s nine months sober after she was questioned in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.

“It’s been hard,” Brooke, 47, said about her sobriety journey while appearing on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

After noting that “a lot of people at [her] level of addiction don’t make it,” Brooke told cohosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn said that “most people don’t.”

“I worked really hard. It has not been easy,” she continued. “I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps.”

While she’s admitted that staying sober has been hard, she credited her support system for keeping her on track. “I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women, and set meetings that I go to,” Brooke said. “And to answer your question, I have nine months sober. Well, next week will be nine months.”

Brooke then looked back on her past struggles with addiction and acknowledged she’s failed to stay sober in the past. “Do you want to know how much it cost me since my first rehab at 19 or 20, to my 30th rehab at 47?” she asked. “It’s in the millions.”

“And it’s no exaggeration because unfortunately, I thought you had to go to these rehabs that cost anywhere from $75K to $140K a month to get sober,” Brooke said. “And in fact, this last time I went to an insurance-only place, and they did not cater to me. They did not enable me. They did not care who I could have been or anything like that.”

She then said that particular experience was “fantastic” because “it was raw” and it “woke” her up.

Brooke spoke about her sobriety two months after In Touch exclusively revealed she was questioned in relation to Matthew’s death. The late Friends actor died at the age of 54 in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine.

The Witchouse actress – who met Matthew during a previous stay in rehab – was not home when police arrived at the sober living facility she had been living in with a search warrant in May. However, insiders exclusively revealed to In Touch that she was “completely cooperative” once she returned, and her iPhone and a laptop were taken by authorities.

Greg Doherty/FilmMagic

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the source said at the time. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

On August 15, five people were arrested in connection with Matthew’s death – Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and “Ketamine Queen” Javeen Sangha. Chavez, 54, accepted a plea deal in late August, while Iwamasa, 59, and Fleming, 54, also accepted plea deals. Meanwhile, Sangha, 41, and Plasencia, 42, have pleaded not guilty.

Despite being investigated, Brooke was not arrested.