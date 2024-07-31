Brooke Mueller was spotted filming what appeared to be a new reality show in her first sighting since In Touch exclusively confirmed that she has been questioned “multiple” times by authorities related to the criminal investigation into Matthew Perry‘s death.

The former realtor, 46, was photographed in Malibu, California, along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards. Both women are ex-wives of actor Charlie Sheen. The ladies were having a picnic while surrounded by camera crews on Sunday, July 28. Page Six published the snapshots on Tuesday, July 30.

Denise, 53, revealed on June 10 that she signed a deal with E! for a new reality show called Denise Richards and the Wild Things, giving a nod to her classic 1998 erotic thriller. It’s centered around the Starship Troopers actress’ marriage and kids.

The former Bravolebrity was seen during filming wearing a flowing lilac sundress as she sat on the bench of a picnic table having a conversation with Brooke, who looked casual in a tan sweater and jeans.

It appeared to be a family affair, as the former Bond girl was joined by her husband, Aaron Phypers, as well as Lola and Sam, the two daughters Denise shares with Charlie, 58.

Brooke’s son Max, whom she shares with Charlie, was also present, although his twin brother Bob was not seen in photos.

Both women were formerly married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Denise wed Charlie in 2002, and they split four years later.

Charlie and Brooke tied the knot in 2008, although they split in 2010 after two tumultuous years together. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

Getty Images

In Touch exclusively confirmed on June 25 that Brooke was the subject of several search warrants into the criminal investigation surrounding Matthew’s death. The Friends alum was found unresponsive in the pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. An autopsy later revealed he died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine.

Brooke was not present at the sober living residence she was staying at when cops arrived with a search warrant in May. A source said she was out exercising at the time but was “completely cooperative” when she returned.

Although ​Brooke was not handcuffed or arrested, authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the source added.

As for how Matthew and Brooke knew each other, the insider said, “They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death on October 28, 2023, the day he died. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source exclusively told In Touch on June 19. Authorities are looking into how Matthew received the supply of ketamine that killed him.