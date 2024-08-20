Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen's Kids: Meet Their Children

Charlie Sheen’s marriage to Brooke Mueller only lasted two years before the ex-spouses filed for divorce in November 2010. However, the brief union brought the former couple their twin sons, Bob and Max. Unfortunately, Brooke’s struggles with drug addiction led to complications with custody through the years, but her relationship with her boys is on the mend today.

Who Are Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen’s Kids?

Brooke and Charlie welcomed Bob and Max on March 14, 2009. They were born six weeks premature, and Max remained in the hospital for several weeks due to difficulty gaining weight. He finally went home in April 2009, according to People.

In December 2023, Charlie told People that Max loved to play the guitar, and Bob was a horror movie filmmaker who won a prize for his directorial skills at just 8 years old.

“So, they’re into some cool stuff that isn’t just Fortnite,” he explained.

While the twins are the Witchouse star’s only children, they are the Two and a Half Men alum’s fourth and fifth kids. Charlie also shares daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez with ex-girlfriend Paula Profit and daughters Sami and Lola Sheen with ex-wife Denise Richards.

Who Has Custody of Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen’s Sons?

Following Brooke and Charlie’s divorce in 2011, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had reached a custody agreement. Charlie agreed to pay Brooke $750,000, per their prenuptial agreement, and $55,000 per month for child support. Brooke was granted primary custody of the twins.

However, officials from the Department of Children and Family Services removed Bob and Max, then 4 years old, from Brooke’s care in May 2013, as her home was deemed unsafe for them amid her suspected ongoing drug use. She entered a rehab program, while the boys went into Denise’s care, and later the care of Brooke’s brother Scott.

MEGA

Brooke regained full custody of Bob and Max, then 5 years old, in December 2014. In November 2016, she walked barefoot into a bar with her sons and their nanny and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Later, in August 2019, Brooke voluntarily entered an inpatient trauma rehabilitation center while Bob and Max entered her parents’ care.

The boys later moved in with Charlie after the actor turned his life around following his own battle with addiction. He explained to People in December 2023 that he has “mostly been raising” Bob and Max.

“Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now,” he added. “They’re really cool, really smart, and really funny.”

Charlie and Brooke now share custody of Bob and Max, but in January 2024, Charlie was granted an emergency order that would give him sole custody if his ex-wife tested positive for drug or alcohol use. The order also stated that the boys would continue to live with their father, according to People.

What Is Brooke Mueller’s Relationship With Her Kids Like Today?

As Brooke continues her sobriety journey, her relationship with her sons appears to be improving. The 15-year-old boys made a rare public appearance at her 47th birthday party on August 17, 2024. Bob and Max were photographed in matching gray T-shirts as they posed on either side of their smiling mom, who looked radiant in a white dress.

“I’m very grateful for my kids,” she told the photography agency.