Brittany Cartwright served her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, with divorce papers hours after she filed in court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brittany, 35, informed the court that she officially served Jax, 45, with the legal documents, which was required for her divorce to move forward.

Brittany said she hired a process server to serve Jax at 11 a.m. on August 27, the same day she filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Brittany said Jax was personally served at a unit in North Hollywood.

However, the home is less than ten minutes away from the $1.9 million home Brittany lives.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

As In Touch previously reported, Brittany filed for divorce after five years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She listed the date of separation as January 24. Brittany demanded primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz and she said Jax could have visitation. She asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties. Jax and Brittany were first linked together in 2015.

The duo got engaged in 2018 and wed in 2019. Fans will be able to watch the split unfold as the exes are currently filming season 2 of Bravo’s The Valley.

TMZ reported that Jax moved out of the home he shared with Brittany following the split.

Last week, Jax announced he had completed treatment for mental health issues. He shared an update with fans after he left the facility.

He said, “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler

Jax continued, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

He ended, “Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know.”

During a podcast appearance this week, Jax spoke out about leaving rehab and said he feared not having the same structure once he entered back into the real world.

Brittany and Jax were seen filming after he exit treatment but the two were not seen interacting with each other. In a video, the exes are seen avoiding each other and talking with their other cast members when the cameras were up.