Brittany Cartwright Gets ‘Sparkle Back’ Amid Jax Taylor Divorce

Brittany Cartwright is shining bright after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

The Kentucky native shared a photo of herself via Instagram the same day she submitted her divorce paperwork with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 27. In the pic, Brittany, 35, wore a form-fitting, ribbed pink dress as her long hair flowed around her shoulders.

“Getting my sparkle back,” Brit wrote alongside the image.

Brittany’s former Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay offered her support in the comments, along with Katie Maloney’s mom, Teri Maloney.

“You sparkle beautifully!! So proud of you Brittany!!” wrote Teri.

Scheana, 39, added, “Shining bright baby!”

Brittany’s fans chimed in and congratulated her on her decision as well.

“Happy for you girl!! You always sparkled, you are just sparkling more after getting rid of the trash,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Shine bright like a diamond, you look friggin amazing girl do your thang. You lost 200lbs by getting rid of that POS.”

The mom of one and Jax, 45, have had a tumultuous relationship from the start in 2015. Jax received backlash early in their romance when he persuaded Brittany to get larger breasts during her breast augmentation than what she initially wanted. While Brit was going to only go up to a C cup, Jax told her to go for a “full D.”

“It’s not just for you, it’s for me,” the Florida native told Brittany at the time.

Two years after the couple began dating, and Brittany had moved to Los Angeles, Jax was accused of cheating on her with his Sur coworker Faith Stowers. VPR viewers got to watch the drama play out in front of the cameras, too.

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

The allegations of Faith and Jax sleeping together were revealed in the Vanderpump Rules season 6 premiere. To make matters worse, Faith recorded an audio clip of Jax during their hookup, something she later said was done by accident. VPR star James Kennedy managed to get his hands on the recording and played it for Brittany during a party.

While Jax initially denied the claims, in the following week’s episode, he owned up to his mistake.

“This isn’t my first time being caught cheating. In the past, I’ve gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn’t work out for me,” Jax said during a confessional. “Brittany and I had been fighting for a long time. There’s just so many things. I didn’t know [Faith] was gonna say anything.”

Despite the infidelity, Jax and Brittany went on to marry at the Kentucky Castle in June 2019. Brittany gave birth to their son, Cruz, in April 2021, but less than three years later, the couple’s marriage was crumbling. During an episode of Jax and Brittany’s podcast in February, Brittany confirmed that she and Jax had separated.

“On my last podcast I alluded to, ‘Many marriages go through rocky times’. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” Brittany said in the February 29 episode. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

When Brittany filed for divorce in August, she stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also listed the official date of separation as January 24, according to the documents obtained by In Touch.