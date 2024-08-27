Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from husband Jax Taylor, In Touch can confirm.

The reality TV personality, 35, submitted divorce paperwork with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 27, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as January 24.

Brittany and Jax, 45, share one child together, a son named Cruz, 3.

The divorce filing comes after Brittany confirmed their separation in February.

More to come …