“Getting my sparkle back.” That’s what ​​the Valley star Brittany Cartwright captioned a glam new photo of herself on Instagram just hours after she filed for divorce from Jax Taylor. Brittany, 35, cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce docs filed in a Los Angeles County court, and listed their date of separation as January 24.

“The pressure just got to be too much,” says a source. “Brittany will always love Jax, but she’s done letting him walk all over her.”

In June, Jax, 45, sought in-patient treatment and entered a mental health facility amid marital woes with Brittany. “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast, ‘When Reality Hits,’” Jax’s rep said at the time. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family.”

When the couple announced their separation in February, Brittany — who shares 3-year-old son Cruz Cauchi with Jax — confided, “I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you.”