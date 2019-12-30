Our hearts are breaking for YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach and her husband, Jeff Leach, as they deal with the death of one of their kids, 3-month-old son Crew. On Monday, December 30, the stars lost their youngest child, who was born on September 14, 2019. As they deal with this tragedy, however, the big brood is finding strength from each other. Keep scrolling to get to know Brittani Boren Leach’s husband and kids.

Meet Jeff Leach, Brittani’s husband.

Though he’s not nearly as tuned in to social media as his wife, Jeff frequently features in his wife’s vlogs on YouTube and photos on Instagram. The duo tied the knot back in October 2015 after meeting on Match.com, and they celebrated their fourth anniversary this year. “Happy [fourth] anniversary to my best friend,” Brittani, 29, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Marrying you [four] years ago was the best decision I’ve ever made. In [four], years we have brought [three] boys into the world, lost jobs, changed jobs, laughed together and cried together. There’s no other person that I’d rather do this crazy life with. Plus your car chats are pretty entertaining, so I guess I’ll keep you around. 😜😘 ”

In the wake of their son’s death, she revealed that he’s been an incredible support system for her, and she’s doing her best to be there for him, too. “Jeff and I take turns being strong for each other, and our kids have been so strong,” she shared on Instagram. “We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze.”

Meet Brittani’s kids Sydney, Carter, Cooper and Cash.

When Brittani and Jeff tied the knot, they both already had one kid from their previous marriages: his daughter, Sydney, and her son, Carter. After they wed, they had three more sons: Cooper, Cash and Crew. Together, they make up a beautiful blended family, and the parents have both gone out of their way to bond with their stepchildren. In September 2019, before her youngest son’s birth, she made sure to take time to share a girls’ night with her stepdaughter.

“We went to Justice and Target, got Frappuccinos, talked about school, makeup, friends and she asked me if I wore thongs. 😳😆 I plead the fifth,” the mom joked on Instagram. “I look forward to girls’ night as much as she does, and I’m so glad that I have her. There’s just something about that bond with a daughter that I’m so thankful I get to experience.”

As a proud #boymom, Brittani also celebrates her sons. “When I was little I used to play the game of ‘LIFE’ and I’d always try to fill my car up with the little ‘pink’ pegs in the back. I always knew I wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl, but I never imagined that I would have FOUR little boys,” she wrote in March 2019 while she was expecting her fourth son. “They are going to have to so much fun growing up together.”

Meet Brittani’s son Crew.

The YouTuber introduced her youngest to the world on September 14, just hours after he was born. The tot became a star on his mom’s Instagram and YouTube channels, but on December 26, Brittani revealed the worst had happened. After she put her son down for a nap, she checked on him and realized he wasn’t breathing. One day later, she revealing that, though “Crew’s tiny earthly body [was] still with [them],” she knew he was “already dancing and playing in Heaven.” On Monday, December 30, the parents made the difficult decision to donate his organs to other babies in need.

“Crew will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save [three] to [four] babies’ lives,” the mom shared on December 29. “Tonight we are soaking up every moment with him by bathing him, holding him and loving him. We ask that you keep our family in your prayers tomorrow, knowing that it will be the hardest day of our life.”