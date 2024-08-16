Britney Spears is thrilled her memoir is being turned into a money-spinning biopic and she’s looking forward to settling more scores with those who’ve done her wrong. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that chief targets including Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari and her dad, Jamie Spears, are bracing themselves for major embarrassment.

“Britney’s over the moon that her story is going to be on the big screen. She sold a ton of books, but she’s well aware that very few people read books compared to how many watch movies so this is going to spread her story and her truth to that many more people,” the source tells In Touch.

When it comes to who will play Britney, 42, in the film, the insider says “she has a lot of opinions about who should play her” and “there are all kinds of big names in the running.”

“She’s a huge Euphoria fan so the fact that Sydney Sweeney’s name is in the mix is super exciting,” the insider shares. “Not to mention having John. M Chu directing, he’s the best of the best and Britney’s giddy about working with him and producer Marc Platt.”

The “Circus” singer is “heavily involved” with the film adaption of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and “her plan is for this movie to lay bare even more of her life.”

“Looking back she feels she was way too easy on Justin Timberlake, he was a complete douche about things she said that were totally indisputable. Now she will have the chance to go even harder on him,” the insider continues about her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated from 1999 until 2001. “And [ex-husband] Sam got off way too easy because it was already completed before their divorce, so her hope is that she can hit back at him with his movie.”

After noting that the “producers will handle all the legal aspects and make sure it’s all air tight,” the source says that it is Britney’s “job is to basically just tell them exactly what she wants so they can get as close to her truth as possible.”

“It’s going to be a massive moment of catharsis for her, not to mention a major payday,” the insider concludes. “It’s the big break she’s been waiting for, but of course people like Justin and Sam and her dad are all freaking out, and they should be! Britney is taking her power back and loving it.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It was revealed on August 1 that Universal Pictures secured the rights for Britney’s memoir, and she took to X to share her excitement over the news. “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” she wrote at the time.

Celebrity Crossword 18 Crosswords Play now

In her memoir, Britney shared many bombshells about her romance with Justin, 43, and her conservatorship battle with Jamie, 72. However, her split from Sam, 30, wasn’t a huge topic because they called it quits in July 2023. Their divorce was eventually finalized in May.