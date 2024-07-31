Britney Spears Spotted With Ex Boyfriend Paul Soliz in Miami

Britney Spears may not be so alone after all! Just weeks after declaring she was “single as f–k,” the “Baby One More Time” singer was spotted with her ex-boyfriend and former employee, Paul Soliz, at a celebrity hotspot in Florida.

Britney, 42, was photographed enjoying a meal with Paul, 37, at Soho House in Miami on Tuesday, July 19. In the photos, the Louisiana native was dressed incognito in a long-sleeve paisley top, black sunglasses, white cut-off shorts, and a wide-brimmed sun hat. Meanwhile, Paul was seen right next to her, wearing a white shirt, blue flannel, and gray sneakers.

The outing comes weeks after the Crossroads actress declared on July 7 that she wouldn’t “be with another man” for as long as she lived. Around the same time, Britney hinted that she and Paul had called it quits when she criticized his questionable behavior with the paparazzi in an Instagram Stories post.

“Why was he going 90 [m.p.h.] in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me??” she wrote alongside a photo of herself fully ducking in the passenger seat as while Paul was behind the wheel. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

She added, “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

It’s unclear if the post is still on Britney’s feed as she confirmed in a since-deleted post on July 26 that she deactivated her Instagram account due to her “health problems.”

Following the apparent split, insiders exclusively told In Touch that the pair broke up because he was “using her.”

“She had fun with him, but she realizes that she can’t trust everyone,” the source explained. “She’s learned her lesson. She needs to be more careful, which is why her brother Bryan [Spears] has moved in.”

Paul marked the “Toxic” singer’s first public relationship following her 2023 split from Sam Asghari. However, it wasn’t entirely a new romance, as Paul had been involved during her marriage, having been hired to maintain her house, which included housekeeping duties.

Getty Images

Britney and Paul dated for a few months when she was newly single but their romance quickly fizzled out. However, they eventually reunited and were spotted driving in Southern California in April.

Britney has faced criticism for her relationship with Paul due to his criminal record, and it only intensified after they had a massive fight at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on May 2. Photos of Paul and Britney leaving the property were published, revealing the singer’s worrisome expression and her shoeless outfit.

However, Britney slammed the headlines, calling it “fake” news. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???” the “Lucky” artist wrote via Instagram at the time. “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”