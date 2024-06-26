Britney Spears' Sons Are Open to Mending Their Relationship

Britney Spears’ relationship with her sons might be on the mend! Ex-husband Kevin Federline’s attorney recently revealed that the “Slave 4 U” singer has spoken on the phone with Sean Preson and Jayden James and the boys are open to a reconciliation with their mother.

“Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, June 25.

Mark continued, “The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her. There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction.”

Britney, 42, consented to Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, moving to Hawaii with Kevin, 46, in 2023. However, the Grammy winner has reportedly yet to visit her sons.

On August 6, 2022, Britney and her kids disagreed about her penchant for posting nudes of herself on social media. Kevin revealed that the boys had “decided” not to see their mom and neither of them attended her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. The former backup dancer said her NSFW snaps led to him apologizing to Sean and Jayden for any backlash they received for their mom’s behavior.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Kevin told The Daily Mail. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Britney clapped back at Kevin’s allegations on social media on August 10, 2022.

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” the pop star wrote in a since-deleted message shared on Instagram “I looked forward to seeing my kids every week … it was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days … maybe 3 days … but then the next week they stayed for only one day. Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

Britney continued, “I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I want them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! This summer, they told me ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine.”

The following day, on August 11, 2022, Kevin shared video clips of the Crossroads star screaming at her children while not knowing she was being filmed.

“Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?” Britney shouted at Sean after he went into a store without his shoes. “I’m shocked as f–k with you and I don’t know what to do. And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.”