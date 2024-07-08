Britney Spears slammed boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for questionable behavior with the paparazzi amid news of their reported split.

“Why was he going 90 [m.p.h.] in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me??” Britney, 42, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 7. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

In the photo, the “Toxic” singer sat fully ducked in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, 37, drove, using his hand to block his face from the cameras.

“Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???” the pop star added as she continued to call out her former employee in the caption.

Following her initial post, the Crossroads actress continued to post online, sharing a cryptic post via her Instagram feed that read, “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

In the now-deleted caption, Britney hinted at her split from Paul, declaring she was “single as f–k,” per Page Six, and adding, “I will never be with another man as long as I live.”

Paul was the “Stonger” songstress’ first public boyfriend following her split from Sam Asghari. Britney’s latest love interest was originally hired in 2022 to perform housekeeping and maintenance duties around her California home, which included tasks like “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash,” according to Page Six.

He was allegedly let go after Britney’s team discovered his criminal background, which included disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession.

Britney allegedly became romantically entangled with Paul shortly after her divorce filing from Sam, 30, in 2023. Their relationship reportedly lasted only a few weeks. Less than a month after Britney and Paul began dating, sources claimed in September 2023 that the two had ended their brief fling.

However, less than a year later, Paul and Britney were seen driving around the San Fernando Valley in April, sparking rumors that they had rekindled their romance.

Sam was reportedly concerned about Britney’s new fling, especially after authorities were called to the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, after guests at the hotel reportedly feared that Britney and Paul got into a physical altercation. Paramedics arrived at the hotel after 11:00 p.m. as guests reportedly feared an “injured person,” according to TMZ.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” an insider exclusively told In Touch one day after the incident. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”

Sam has a close connection to the new relationship, as Paul had worked for his ex during their marriage.

That same day, Britney addressed the incident at the Chateau Marmont via Instagram. “Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the “Womanizer” artist posted and quickly deleted alongside a photo of a male model, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

The Grammy winner later reshared the statement on Instagram and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”