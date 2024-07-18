Britney Spears slammed the Osbourne family after Ozzy Osbourne said he was “fed up” with seeing videos of her dancing on social media.

The “Womanizer” singer, 42, hit back at the family while penning a post defending Kate Beckinsale via Instagram on Wednesday, July 17. After noting that she loves the 2001 movie Serendipity, which Kate, 50, stars in alongside John Cusack, Britney reflected on the backlash Kate has recently received on social media regarding the content she has posted. She then brought her own experience into the post by calling out the Osbourne family for criticizing her dance videos.

Britney dubbed Ozzy, 75, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne as the “most boring family known to mankind,” adding that she wanted to tell them to “kindly f–k off.”

The “Circus” singer called out the family just one day after Ozzy said he was “fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube” during the Tuesday, July 16, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” After noting she seems to post videos “every f–king day,” he continued, “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

Ozzy made the comment after Kelly, 39, was asked if she would partake in any viral TikTok dances during a Q&A session. “I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” she said, which inspired her father to make the complaint about Britney.

It seemed that the rest of the Osbourne family agreed with Ozzy, and Sharon, 71, even referred to the Crossroads actress as a “poor little thing.”

After the “Paranoid” singer’s comments made headlines, Britney proved she wasn’t bothered by Ozzy’s criticism by posting another dance video via Instagram on July 17. She appeared in good spirits as twirled along to music while wearing a white top and pink bikini bottoms.

In addition to slamming Ozzy, Britney’s initial post about Kate also featured her reflecting on the own backlash she’s faced from people online.

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London !!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content,” Britney wrote in the lengthy post. “She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

She continued, “I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially. But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”

KMazur/WireImage

Britney recently uploaded another video of herself dancing along to Madonna’s song “I’m Addicted” on July 13, which was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she reflected on the past year.

“It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I ??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!!” she said. “I look way younger and way smaller !!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!! Although I did post some of my best work with ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘I’m Addicted’ by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF moments !!!”

“Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!!” Britney added. “I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have.”