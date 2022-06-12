Taking their time! Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, are “settling into being newlyweds before they go on their honeymoon,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They’re still recovering from the excitement of their wedding of a lifetime,” the source continues, adding that the newlyweds can’t “even think about organizing their dream honeymoon.”

Instead of traveling right away, Britney and Sam are looking for a place to set down some roots. “They’re focusing on finding a new love nest right now,” the insider explained.

While the pair don’t have immediate plans for their honeymoon, the insider shares that the newly married couple is intent on going “somewhere romantic” eventually, with Sam doing “all the organizing.”

“The Montage Kapulua Beach Hotel in Maui is an option. Both she and Sam absolutely love it there,” the source tells In Touch. “Or maybe a city honeymoon to somewhere like, London or Paris.”

The pop princess, 40, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, 28, on Thursday, June 9, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Baby One More Time” singer wore a stunning wedding dress designed by Donatella Versace, while her husband donned a classic black tux by the iconic Italian designer.

The bride also sported major bling at her wedding, which reportedly had a hefty price tag of $570,000. The songstress modeled a Heart Shape Diamond Tennis Necklace that totaled 27 carats in diamonds, in addition to her 62-carat wedding band.

The guest list for the extravagant nuptials included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Notably missing from the lavish event were her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Despite missing the ceremony, the “Toxic” singer’s sons voiced their support for the wedding.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin’s attorney, said in a statement to TMZ ahead of the event about Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and started dating shortly after. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Sam told Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”

The couple got engaged in September 2021, just moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I can’t f—king believe it,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring.