Britney Spears’ father’s health issues aren’t softening her heart. An insider tells In Touch the 42-year-old is still furious that Jamie Spears controlled her life — and allegedly profited — during her 13-year conservatorship. In December, the 72-year-old had to have an infected leg amputated and has had serious kidney and colon issues over the years. “She’s sad for him but it’s not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s an extremely complicated and painful situation.”

Complicating the situation, the pop star’s estranged sons, Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden, with ex Kevin Federline, have made peace with their grandfather. Despite the fact that Jamie was banned from seeing the kids for three years after he busted down a door and shook Sean during a 2019 argument. “It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is,” says the insider. “It’s a kick in the teeth.”