On her own terms. Britney Spears publicly reacted to the police welfare check that several fans apparently called for shortly after the pop star deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” the “Gimme More” artist, 41, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 26. “I love and adore my fans, but this time, things went a little too far, and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home, and when they came to my gate, they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Britney then explained that she “felt like [she] was being gaslit and bullied” after news of the incident broke.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans, who I care so much about, can respect my privacy moving forward,” she concluded. “All the love, B.”

Twitter

Britney’s tweet came two days after authorities were contacted by multiple fans who claimed they were worried about the “Toxic” artist because her Instagram account had been deleted.

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six on Wednesday, January 25.

Despite Britney deleting her Instagram account more than once in the past, several TikTok users expressed their concern for her on Tuesday, January 24.

“I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area,” one social media user, who identified herself as Christina, said in a live TikTok video shared by several outlets. “There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Another person who also went live on TikTok captioned their clip, “If we’re wrong, I’d rather be wrong than do nothing at all.”

Earlier this month, a report surfaced claiming that Britney appeared to be having a “meltdown” in a restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari.

On January 14, TMZ reported that Britney’s husband, 28, whom she wed in June 2022, “stormed out” of the San Fernando Valley, California, restaurant they were reportedly dining at. However, Sam took to social media to seemingly address the incident by sharing a message via his Instagram Stories on January 16, writing, “Don’t believe what you read online, people.”