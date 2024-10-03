Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz’s estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

Nicole filed the paperwork on Wednesday, October 2, in the Superior Court of California. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listed their official date of separation as June 29, 2023, according to paperwork viewed by In Touch.

She asked for legal and physical custody of her and Paul’s five children, as well as spousal support. Nicole also requested that the court terminate Paul’s ability to request spousal support from her. Her requests continued by asking that her ex be responsible for paying her attorney’s fees.

Britney, 42, and Paul, 37, first met when he worked as her housekeeper, while their relationship turned romantic in 2023 following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. Their romance seemed to fizzle out months after it began, though they rekindled their relationship in April when they were spotted driving in Southern California.

The pair made headlines in May when they got into a massive fight at the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Britney and Paul – who has been charged with multiple misdemeanors that were later dropped and at least one felony in the past – were photographed leaving the property, and the “Toxic” singer appeared worried while leaving the venue without shoes.

Despite facing backlash for the incident, Britney slammed the headlines as “fake” news. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???” she wrote via social media on May 2. “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

The “Lucky” singer confirmed she and Paul called it quits when she declared that she was single and she wouldn’t “be with another man” for the rest of her life on July 7. She also hinted at their split by publicly criticizing his questionable behavior with the paparazzi.

“Why was he going 90 [m.p.h.] in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me??” she captioned a photo of herself ducking in the passenger seat as Paul sat behind the wheel. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Despite publicly implying their split, Britney and Paul were spotted together in Miami later that month.

Following their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Paul was “blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets.”

“He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too,” the source continued. “Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her.”

The insider added that Britney was “already fragile” after the split, explaining, “This is the last thing she needs right now.”