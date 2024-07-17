“Single as f–k“ Britney Spears has kicked former housekeeper-turned-beau Paul Soliz to the curb.

“She’s told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California],” a source exclusively tells In Touch. ​

And he’s not happy about it. In fact, word has it the convicted felon, 37, “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her.”

​This all can be very damaging to Britney, 42. “She’s already fragile,” says the source. “This is the last thing she needs right now.”

