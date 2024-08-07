Britney Spears’ best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, is being adapted into a biopic and her former assistant, Felicia Culotta, believes Emma Roberts would be a good fit for the titular role.

The “Baby One More Time” artist’s longtime confidante spoke to TMZ on Wednesday, August 7, and said Emma, 33, would be a “stellar choice” to play the role of Britney, 42, as the pop princess and the American Horror Story star had similar beginnings in the industry. Britney began her career on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, while Emma got her start on Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.

Felicia also suggested Drew Barrymore to play her and pitched the idea that Timothée Chalamet would be a convincing choice as Britney’s former love interest, Justin Timberlake.

Britney released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023, and it quickly became one of the best-selling books of the year. In the pages, the Crossroads actress dropped many bombshells about her life growing up in the spotlight, her rocky relationship with the ‘NSync musician, 43, and her ongoing feud with her family.

One of the most significant revelations Britney shared was that she had an abortion during her relationship with the “Cry Me a River” singer, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

“It wasn’t a tragedy … I loved Justin so much. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Britney wrote, adding she “would never have” had the abortion if it weren’t for Justin.

Britney also discussed the conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, imposed on her from 2008 to 2021, which restricted her ability to make basic life decisions.

Getty

“I accomplished a lot during that time when I was supposedly incapable of taking care of myself,” the Grammy winner wrote in another passage. “It was almost funny how I won those awards for the album I made while I was supposedly so incapacitated that I had to be controlled by my family.”

Universal Studios announced in August that the memoir would be hitting the silver screen but has yet to reveal when production will begin. On the same day that Universal Pictures announced it had acquired the rights to The Woman in Me, Britney also confirmed the news on social media.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt,” the “Toxic” songstress wrote via X on August 1. “He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Jon M. Chu, known for his work on 2024’s Wicked, has been selected as the director for the movie. Marc Platt, who also worked on Wicked, is set to produce. As of the publication of this article, no cast announcements have been made.

The movie rights reportedly attracted several high-profile bidders, including Netflix, Disney, Warner Brothers, Fox, and Sony.

Dance Moms: A New Era Premieres on Hulu Guessing Game Play now

“Britney Spears is currently in the midst of a feeding frenzy among the industry’s top studios, streamers and producers, many of whom are vying for the rights to her book,” The Ankler reported on August 1. “I’ve learned that Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon are but a few of the names currently gunning for the film and TV option through their respective production companies.”