Forging her own path! Britney Spears denied plastic surgery and pregnancy speculation while sharing a slew of topless photos that made her feel “enlightened” on Monday, August 16.

“No, guys, I didn’t get a boob job in just a week, nor am I pregnant. I have boobs in these pics [because] I devoured food,” the “Baby One More Time” singer, 39, captioned a slideshow of pictures that showed her standing with her hands covering her breasts while wearing white bikini bottoms and red knee-high boots.

The Louisiana native explained that she wants followers to “understand” her “thoughts on exposing [her] skin.”

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer [of clothing] is, ‘Damn, I feel better.’ Therefore, you think you look better,” continued the “Gimme More” singer.

She reflected on feeling “[embarrassed] as f—k” by taking off certain pieces of clothing during past performances and not looking “so great,” but the “Circus” singer has a new outlook on her body.

“I mean, I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass, but I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive,” the “Womanizer” artist continued.

As for why she’s decided to expose her body “now,” the songstress explained that she’s feeling more comfortable in her own skin. In addition, the nudity helped her feel like it was giving her a fresh start.

“I was born into this world naked, and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way,” Britney wrote. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born. … The psychology [of] seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain, hurt, tears and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman — a beautiful, sensitive woman, who needs to look at myself in my purest form.”

While the Crossroads actress acknowledged she won’t do “topless pics for the rest of [her] life,” she found they “enlightened” her.

The “Toxic” singer even mentioned the “Free Britney” campaign, where devotees have been petitioning to liberate her from her 13-year conservatorship. “There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine. My fans have always been so damn amazing, and I love you all,” she concluded her lengthy message.