Britney Spears Claims Post Slamming Halsey Was Not Her

Not long after Britney Spears made a post slamming Halsey for their new “Lucky” music video, the pop star deleted the tweet and retracted her statement.

The “Toxic” hitmaker, 42, took to X on Friday, July 26, to share her initial reaction to the video, in which Halsey, 29, navigates the ups and downs of fame. The song uses an interpolation of Britney’s 2000 hit “Lucky” and was largely inspired by it.

“For obvious reasons, I’m very upset about the Halsey video,” Britney wrote in the since-deleted post. “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

The mom of two added that she has her “own health problems,” which was what led her to take down her Instagram account. However, she continued, “I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

Britney’s post was quickly removed and replaced with another tweet in which she denied that it was she who made the original statement.

“Fake news!!! That was not me on my phone!!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it!!!” the “Circus” singer wrote.

Halsey responded to Britney’s second post to reciprocate the support.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Halsey attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

“And I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day,” the “Bad at Love” hitmaker wrote.

Before Halsey’s “Lucky” track dropped, the singer revealed on X that they received permission from Britney to interpolate the chorus.

“Yes, of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!” Halsey responded on July 18 to a fan on X who asked if Britney had been “involved” in the process of making the song at all.

In “Lucky,” Halsey sings, “I’m so lucky, I’m a star / But I cry, cry, cry in the lonely heart thinking / If there’s nothing missing in my life / Then why do these tears come at night?”

Halsey revealed in June that they had secretly been battling health issues and turned to music as a form of escape. The song also alludes to their illness.

“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive,” the Grammy nominee captioned a series of videos on Instagram. “Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. out now.”

Halsey later revealed that they had been diagnosed with “Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

“Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” they wrote in a June 5 post. “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”