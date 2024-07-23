Britney Spears‘ brother, Bryan Spears, got her to dump Paul Soliz, and now sources exclusively tell In Touch her protective sibling wants her to clean house as far as the people in her life.

“He wants to see her inner circle totally wiped clean,” says a source. The 42-year-old singer was first linked to the convicted felon and dad of nine last year after her marriage to Sam Asghari crashed, but now declares she’s “single as f–k” in a post.

Sources say Bryan, 47, opened her eyes to Paul’s terrible rap sheet, including a 2004 meth conviction.

“He convinced her this guy is not good, especially if she wants to see more of her sons,” says the source.

The “Crazy” singer has reportedly been seeing sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, who live with her ex Kevin Federline following years of little contact.

“She’s desperate to see more of her boys, and ultimately that was the biggest reason she was willing to end things with Paul,” explains the insider.

The 39-year-old ex-jailbird turned handyman wormed his way into Britney’s life as part of her household staff and, according to the source, her big brother was “furious” over the lack of employee screening.

“He’s raising hell over the fact that this guy was allowed to work for her when he was already a felon,” the source says. “Bryan wants a whole lot of changes — everyone from her assistants, drivers, helpers in the house and even her financial advisers.”

Attorney Mathew Rosengart, who freed Britney from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, cut ties with her in recent months and Bryan is “looking for new legal representation,” says the source.

“So far, Britney is on board, but the scary thing is that she can be very unpredictable and vulnerable to manipulation,” adds the insider. “So it’s key that Paul and the other bad influences are not allowed any contact with her.”