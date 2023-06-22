How low can she go? Britney Spears shared a video modeling an itty-bitty yellow bikini on Thursday, June 21, and nearly caused her own wardrobe malfunction as she kept tugging down at the bottoms.

As Britney, 41, walked down the beach, she seductively pulled down the entire front of her bottoms with her thumbs, clearly showing off her lower abdominal tattoos and coming very close to exposing her private parts as well. She also made the same motion while crouched in the sand as waves of the ocean splashed over her.

The “Toxic” singer set the video to Sting‘s song “Fields of Gold” as it matched her swimsuit. Her top featured a string halter neckline while her bottoms rode down past her hips and had gold rings on either side. She capped off her beach look with a large brown straw sun had and mirrored sunglasses.

Britney didn’t write a caption for the video, simply including a series of red high-heel emojis. She disabled the comments section so there was no fan reaction, although the video had more than 111,000 likes as of the time of publication.

The post came one day after the pop superstar shared another Instagram video where she was dancing on a boat in a hot pink bikini with her husband, Sam Asghari, and manager and close friend Cade Hudson. She shook her booty in front of Sam as he gave her a playful spank on the behind. She and Cade then did a dance together before the pair jumped in the water, as it appeared they were off the coast of Mexico.

It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!” Britney wrote in the caption, referring to younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears shooting the Paramount+ film reboot, Zoey 102.

The fragrance queen then referred to her husband by his real first name and gushed about how they were finally able to have a getaway together. “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year!!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now!!!” she added. Britney had taken previous trips to Mexico and Hawaii with Cade over the last six months, but Sam did not accompany his wife on those vacations.