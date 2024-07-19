Britney Spears’ 1st Photos After Paul Richard Soliz Split

Britney Spears was spotted in public for the first time since her split from ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by In Touch.

The pop star, 42, was photographed as she was texting while behind the wheel of her white sports car. Britney was typing away with one hand as she wore a red high-neck blouse, large black sunglasses with white temples and a messy ponytail.

After Britney started hinting at a split from Paul, 37, in early July, a source exclusively told In Touch that he was “using her.”

“She had fun with him, but she realizes that she can’t trust everyone,” the insider said in a story published on July 11. “She’s learned her lesson. She needs to be more careful, which is why her brother Bryan [Spears] has moved in.”

The source told In Touch that Bryan wasn’t “trying to monitor her every move,” but instead help her maintain a successful everyday routine.

Coleman-Rayner

“He does hope that just by being there, Britney will make better choices. The good thing is that she trusts Bryan,” the insider continued. “The worrisome part is that that could turn on a dime. It’s no secret that she’s known for turning on family members. Everyone has their fingers crossed that it works out.”

One week later, a second source exclusively told In Touch that Britney “told her security guards to remove [Paul] from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California].”

According to the insider, Paul didn’t like the boundary that Britney set with him and started “blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets.”

“He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her,” the insider shared, later adding that Britney is “already fragile” and “this is the last thing she needs right now.”

Paul was Britney’s first public relationship since her August 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Ashghari. However, the Crossroads actress knew Paul during her marriage after he was hired to maintain her house, which included housekeeping duties.

Coleman-Rayner

Britney and Paul dated for a few months when she was newly single but their romance quickly fizzled out. However, they somehow found their way back to each other and were spotted driving in southern California in April.

Their relationship raised eyebrows due to Paul’s criminal track record and things turned ugly on May 2 after he and Britney got into a massive fight at the Chateau Marmont hotel.

Photos of Paul and Britney were published after they left the property, exposing the signer’s worrisome expression and shoeless outfit.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???” the “Lucky” artist wrote via Instagram at the time. “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

The following day, a source from the Los Angeles hotel exclusively told In Touch that “Britney seemed completely out of it,” the night of the altercation with Paul.

“If she wasn’t high on something she was definitely off her meds,” the insider noted, before reflecting on Paul’s behavior. “The guy in blue that was with her, the ‘boyfriend,’ tried to play it cool, but he was angry and definitely frustrated with her. He played it cool when they went outside.”