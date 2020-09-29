She’s ready to pack her bags. Briana DeJesus threatened to leave Teen Mom 2 while blasting MTV in scathing tweets on Tuesday, September 29, claiming the network only shows certain moments to boost ratings and intensify the drama.

“Lol f–k MTV,” the reality star, 26, wrote. “They love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter. I don’t get paid enough to be treated like s–t compared to these other self-centered bitches! I’m OK with not filming.”

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Briana highlighted she has been the “easiest person” to work with. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s–t in my face or give me ultimatums. Y‘all can suck my d–k and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!” the mom of two declared after her ex Devoin Austin voiced his own complaints with the editing.

Devoin, who is the father of Briana’s daughter Nova, took aim at the network on September 17. “Lol MTV rather share with America that Briana got burned by captain underpants … but won’t share none of my well-doings,” he tweeted.

Briana previously opened up about getting an STD this season, saying she got the results after hooking up with her other ex Luis Hernandez. “It’s going to be difficult to watch back,” the star told PopCulture.com on September 1. “Obviously nobody wants to talk about getting any kind of STI or STD. People don’t even speak about it, but they should be able to.”

“I’m OK educating the world that it’s OK to get tested,” she said. “It shouldn’t be anything like the elephant in the room, but it’s still hard for me.”

Courtesy of Brittany DeJesus/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Florida native revealed she only loves Luis for their daughter Stella’s sake in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Is there anything that will ever happen between us again? Most definitely not,” she said. “He is the father of my child, so I don’t want to talk badly [about] him.”

“I was angry with Luis,” she admitted, “but I care for him because he is the father of my child.” Briana added, “I don’t know why we got romantically involved, but it didn’t last very long, so I don’t even think that matters anymore.”

In Touch has reached out to MTV for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.