She’s recovering well! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus proudly unveiled her body transformation in a series of clips via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 19. The MTV alum recently visited the popular celebrity surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who is also known as Dr. Miami, now revealing that she couldn’t be “happier” with the results.

“Hey guys, so this is my update,” she began, while giving the first glimpse at her post-operation figure. “My bellybutton is healing. I really love it. It’s so much better than before.”

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

During the procedure, she also got a breast reduction. “These are my new boobs,” the TV personality said while showing off her chest in a tank top. “They are extremely small, but they fit me. I love them. I’m never going big ever again.”

The mother of two later flaunted her bottom area. “Really small,” she shared. “My arms are still pretty swollen, so I’m waiting for them to go down. I’m extremely happy with everything … Still bruised, but my butt is so tiny.”

Just one month ago, the 25-year-old teased that she was looking forward to going under the knife again. “Now I gotta get ready for this Miami trip,” she tweeted. Briana previously went to Dr. Miami for a “mommy makeover,” so she knew she was in good hands.

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

In January, Briana also spoke to In Touch exclusively about her plans and revealed she was thrilled about going smaller with her chest. “I just want to start a healthy life and gain my confidence back,” she said. “Bigger is not always better … Plus, my back is always hurting.”

The brunette beauty appears to be over the moon about her new look! In the video, Briana revealed she now has a tongue ring as well. The reality star even briefly mentioned the new man in her life. “Don’t kill me bae I’m sorry,” she said in one clip while displaying her behind in underwear.

Briana recently opened up about her new flame while taking to social media with an update about her love life. “Spending the day with B@3,” she tweeted on February 18.

Hopefully her healing process will be a breeze!