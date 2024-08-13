Brian Wilson’s conservators were ordered to consult with his children regarding all healthcare related decisions amid his dementia battle, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court also ordered all the Beach Boy singer’s children, “who wish to be added,” to the text chain with his nurses which provides updates on Brian’s health.

The court asked the two conservators, Jean Sievers and LeeAnn Hard, to file additional paperwork regarding the care plan for Brian, 82, within 60 days.

Back in February, Brian’s family filed a petition to place the legendary singer under a conservatorship following his wife Melinda’s death in January.

The family nominated Brian’s longtime manger LeeAnn and Jean to take over control.

Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic

At the time, Brian’s family said, “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” his family explained.

An L.A. judge signed off on the petition to place the singer under a conservatorship.

The court granted the two women the authority to give consent for and to require the conservatee to receive medical treatment that the “conservator in good faith based on medical advice determines to be necessary even if the conservatee objects,” the order read.

Now, the two women in control will be required to consult with Brian’s children before any decisions are made.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In court documents, the conservators revealed Brian is currently under 24-hour care inside his $9 million, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,353 square-foot home in Beverly Hills. They said he is watched all day long by a nurse, his meals are prepared, and his medication are sorted out for him.

In a filing, they said, “[Brian] has three full time caregivers living at his house. The caregivers have been working for [Brian] for many years, well before the commencement of these conservatorship proceedings. Conservators have also hired 3 nurses to assist Brian at his house. The three nurses have rotating schedules such that there is always a nurse at the house to care for [Brian]. With these measures in place, there is no plan or need for [Brian] to live anywhere other than his personal residence.”

A court-appointed lawyer for Brian told the court the singer was living well.

He said the entertainer was living in a, “impeccably well-maintained residence in Beverly Hills, California, where he resides with two of his children, a long-term live-in caregiver, as well as other caregivers that assist him with his daily activities.”

“[Brian] uses a walker to get around, but only with the help of one of his caretakers who steadies him and helps him get into and out of the walker.” [Brian] was “well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him,” the lawyer wrote.