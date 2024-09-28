Brian Stelter ‘Isn’t Likable’ Despite Being Hired Back by CNN 2 Years After He Was Axed
CNN is spiraling into chaos after its shocking decision to bring back former host Brian Stelter, 39, who was let go two years ago following plummeting ratings, a source exclusively tells In Touch.
“Brian was fired for a reason — he isn’t likable and nothing has changed,” spills the insider.
“This has left everyone demoralized. It feels like CNN is digging itself deeper into its ratings nightmare. If the answer to CNN’s problems is to rehire him, we’re doomed!”
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.