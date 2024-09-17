From a possible breakup to a couple’s tense reconciliation, the suspense continues during episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6.

90 Day Fiance’s Sarper Worked to Regain Shekinah’s Love

After Shekinah forgave Sarper for ripping out her hair extensions, Sarper admitted that he was behaving like “an untrustworthy guy.”

To make amends, Sarper took the California resident to a junkyard and smashed his trophy alcohol bottles, which Shekinah had always despised because each bottle represented a past sexual partner.

“Delete my past,” he said as he threw a glass bottle to the ground. “It is freedom.”

In addition to breaking the bottles, he also set fire to a book that detailed his former conquests. “To be honest, I wasn’t expecting that much, but I mean, smashing them, throwing them seeing them explode, it’s kind of getting rid of my anger, getting rid of my past,” the Turkey native told producers. “I have to do it more often.”

Although the pair made strides in their relationship, the mom of one was adamant that she wouldn’t return to their shared home until he attended therapy.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne and Sean Revealed They Were Married

Sean’s meeting with Joanne’s kids went better than expected, however, they still didn’t know the pair were married. Joanne’s friend also made the trip overseas and questioned the couple on the severity of their relationship.

TLC

After a sightseeing trip, the couple finally revealed that they were married, leaving the group in shock.

“Now that we are all here together, we have some news to share with you guys,” Joanne told the table. “We’re married.”

90 Day Fiance’s Statler Had a Anxiety Attack

Statler and Dempsey are on their way to France and while on the boat journey across the border, the U.S. native experienced a panic attack. Dempsey grew frustrated with Statler as her panic attack caused her to be “rude and snappy.”

“Maybe we just don’t get each other. Period. Full stop,” Dempsey told her girlfriend. “I love life. I enjoy life. I define it by the small things.”

Statler begged Dempsey to stop talking about the situation as her anxiety continued to rise. “Am I going to get broken up with while I’m in the middle of a panic attack?” she told producers. “This is too f–king much, man.”

90 Day Fiance’s James and Lily Argued About Intimacy

James and Lily’s nuptials were coming up and Lily was extra excited for their wedding night as it had been a long time since the couple had been intimate.

“I’m embarrassed to say it. Since Josh has arrived in China, we haven’t make love [sic],” she told producers. “But slowly, I’ve realized that we’ve gotten used to not make love.”

Lily told Josh that she felt he didn’t want to be intimate with her. In response, he said his lack of interest stemmed from adjusting to the time change and dealing with a cold.

“I think maybe you don’t love me,” the China native said as she confronted the issue. “Or don’t like my body.”