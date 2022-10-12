Sending well wishes. Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, October 11, after suffering a possible seizure just days after brother Ray J’s suicidal messages.

Brandy, 43, was at her Los Angeles home at the time of the incident when emergency personnel responded to the scene, according to TMZ. While it’s unclear what caused the apparent seizure, the outlet added that her parents are by her side as she is expected to make a full recovery.

The “I Do It for You” artist released a statement shortly after news broke thanking fans for “sending love and light [her] way.”

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on October 12. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy’s medical emergency comes just days after the Mississippi native showed support for brother Ray J after the “One Wish” crooner shared a series of concerning posts via Instagram on October 7.

“Need you bro [Ray J],” she wrote, with a praying hands emoji, alongside a throwback photo of the brother-sister duo. Her younger brother, 41, responded under the post with two red heart emoji and a blood drop emoji.

The “Sexy Can I” singer raised alarm when he shared multiple videos appearing to sit on a high ledge in the middle of the night Thursday night. In the since-deleted Instagram videos, captured by TMZ, the reality star said, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Ray J – who shares daughter Melody Love and son Epik Ray with estranged wife Princess Love – went on to question, “Should I just jump off and end it [right] Now?!”

Brandy – who shares daughter Sy’Rai Smith with ex Robert Smith – has suffered from health issues in the past. In June 2017, the Moesha alum was found unconscious on a Delta airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York City.

The then-38-year-old reportedly lost consciousness as the plane pulled away from the gate, according to TMZ. She fortunately regained consciousness while still in the airport after flight attendants rushed to her aid. Brandy was taken to a local hospital for testing in stable condition.

One year prior, while on her Slayana World Tour, the “Beggin & Pleadin” songstress was hospitalized due to exhaustion on June 30. She was forced ultimately forced to end her first headlining tour in eight years early.