Brad Pitt's 'Worst Nightmare' Is His Kids Doing a Tell-All

Most of Brad Pitt’s six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have already made it clear they’re Team Mom all the way. A source exclusively tells In Touch the actor is now quaking with fear that they’ll compound his misery by giving a tell-all interview.

“This is a dark cloud hanging over Brad’s head. He can muzzle Angelina with his lawyers, but he can’t muzzle his own kids,” the insider says. The Bullet Train actor, 60, shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with the Maleficent star, 49.

“They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story. There’s nothing to stop them from doing it,” the source adds of the children. “And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”

The insider notes that Angelina has made it “very clear” that “this is not something she’s trying to encourage.” She also “insists” that Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne “made their own minds up” about removing the “Pitt” last name from their monikers.

The former couple’s eldest daughter was the first to make the name change back in November 2023. At the time, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she officially joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. Vivienne followed suit in May when she was listed on The Outsiders‘ Broadway playbill as “Vivienne Jolie.”

When Shiloh turned 18 on May 27, she filed to legally change her name to “Shiloh Jolie,” according to court paperwork obtained by TMZ.

“If these kids eventually do want to turn around and get the ultimate closure by laying it all out in the open and telling the world what they’ve been through, it’s going to be Brad’s worst nightmare and no doubt will be the ultimate humiliation for him,” the source concludes. “He’s in a very tough spot because it’s not like he can even try and talk to them about it because that could only make things worse. So all he can do is wait for the hammer to drop and try to put it out of his mind.”

A source previously told In Touch that Brad, who once had a close relationship with Shiloh, was “blindsided” and “heartbroken” by her decision to drop his last name.

“But he wasn’t surprised,” the insider added. “He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

The source added that the teen “did not give her dad the heads up about her decision.”

“He’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed. He really thought they were on good, solid ground,” the insider continued.

His kids’ name changes have been so upsetting that Brad is even “willing to throw his hands up and surrender” after his years-long divorce battle with Angelina, a source told In Touch on June 25.

“He’s sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together,” the insider added.