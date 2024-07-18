Maddox Jolie-Pitt is gearing up to celebrate his 23rd birthday – but his dad, Brad Pitt, won’t be part of the family celebrations. The pair’s relationship remains estranged following Brad and Angelina Jolie’s split in 2016.

While Maddox, 22, is excited to celebrate his birthday with his mom and siblings, he “still wants nothing to do with his father,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. Maddox’s big day is on August 5 and “Angie’s made plans at one of his favorite restaurants,” the insider spills. “All the kids are excited about getting together.”

Angelina, 49, adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002. She started dating Brad, 60, in 2005 and he legally adopted Maddox, along with Angelina’s adopted daughter Zahara. In 2006, Angelina gave birth to her and Brad’s daughter Shiloh, and the couple adopted son Pax the following year. Their twins, Vivienne and Knox, were born in 2008.

In September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad following an incident that occurred when the family was traveling on a private jet. The actor was accused of child abuse and subsequently investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI. However, he was eventually cleared of all the charges against him.

The Maleficent actress made more bombshell claims about her ex-husband in a 2022 lawsuit, where she accused him of “[choking] one of the children and [striking] another in the face” during the plane incident. Brad has denied the allegations, but his relationship with his children has seemingly been strained ever since.

In a 2019 video obtained exclusively by In Touch, a photographer asked Maddox if his relationship with his dad was over for good, and he simply replied, “Whatever happens, happens.” Meanwhile, when Shiloh turned 18 in May, she filed legal paperwork to officially drop Brad’s last name from her moniker. The teenager requested that her legal name be “Shiloh Jolie” instead of “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.”

Zahara, 19, and Vivienne, 16, have also seemingly dropped their dad’s last name. At a 2023 ceremony for her sorority at Spelman College, Zahara simply went by “Zahara Marley Jolie,” while Vivienne was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in a Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, where she worked as a production assistant.

An insider previously told In Touch that Brad fears Angelina “sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him.” He has not been seen in public with any of the children since the pair’s split.

“He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try,” another insider shared. “He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina.”

However, as Brad’s relationship with Ines de Ramon – whom he started dating in late 2022 – gets more serious, he may have another shot at fatherhood. “Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby.”